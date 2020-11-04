A recipe for overnight oats that's both simple and delicious.

The most important meal of the day should be anything but boring. If you're sick of oatmeal but love the health benefits oats provide, consider whipping up a batch of tasty overnight oats.

Overnight oats is typically made with raw oats, a liquid, and any other ingredients such as fruit, nuts or other toppings. They're combined in a bowl and left to sit in the refrigerator overnight. Once morning comes, a delicious and nutritious breakfast will be waiting for you.

Karl Benson of Cooks of Crocus Hills,provided a simple overnight oats recipe using the following ingredients: oatmeal, blueberries, vanilla almond milk, fresh fruit and granola.

Benson shared that he likes using a combination of both old fashioned or rolled oats and the quick cooking variety. He adds as many as he wants to a lidded container.

Next, he covers the oats with 1 inch of vanilla almond milk and then a dash of sea salt. This is stirred and left on the counter.

The next step is to take a small pot, add several handfuls of blueberries, a little bit of water and then cook on medium heat. The water will bubble and the berries will swell and pop. Remove from heat and mash the berries with a fork.

Add the berries to the oats and stir everything. Then place it in the refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, you can add more almond milk if the mixture looks too dry.