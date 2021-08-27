Here's how you can own Minnesota's new women's soccer team

SAINT PAUL, Minn — If you've ever had the secret desire to own a soccer team, now's your chance.
Minnesota Women's Soccer is a new team starting play in May 2022 as part of the brand new USL W league.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, people can buy shares to be a partial owner. The minimum investment will be $100.
The team would be the first community-owned women's team in the U.S. Owners will be able to vote on the team name, brand and other decisions.
For more information, go to MNWomensSoccer.com to sign up for the team's newsletter, or stop by Fan Central at the State Fair.