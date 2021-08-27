Here's how you can own Minnesota's new women's soccer team

Minnesota Women’s Soccer is a new team that will start to play in May 2022.

SAINT PAUL, Minn — If you've ever had the secret desire to own a soccer team, now's your chance.

Minnesota Women's Soccer is a new team starting play in May 2022 as part of the brand new USL W league.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, people can buy shares to be a partial owner. The minimum investment will be $100.

The team would be the first community-owned women's team in the U.S. Owners will be able to vote on the team name, brand and other decisions.