Packing more produce into your diet

Summer means there are all kinds of new things in season in the produce aisle.

Summer ushers in a fresh, flavorful batch of fruits, vegetables and herbs.

They're delicious on their own but also lend themselves to an endless number of "partnerships" that add to summer fun.

Kowalski's Markets Nutritionist Sue Moores, RD shares some of the health benefits of adding lots of produce to your summertime menus plus a few partner possibilities to amp up your recipe repertoire.

HONEY BASIL LEMONADE

(Serves 4)

1 ¼ cup Kowalski՚s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (found in the Produce Dept.)

½ cup Kowalski՚s 100% Pure Honey

1 cup fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

3 cups ice-cold water

ice cubes

fresh lemon slices and basil for garnish

In a pitcher, combine juice, honey, and basil leaves; gently muddle. Pour in ice-cold water; stir well and allow to sit for a minimum of 30 min. Discard basil leaves and serve over ice. Garnish with fresh slices of lemon and a basil leaf.

TASTY TIPS

The mixture, including the basil can be blended and strained for added health benefits.

Honey can be substituted with any sugar substitute of your choice.

Freeze for a refreshing slushy.

Try adding other fruits and sparkling water!

