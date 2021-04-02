Paisley Park offers special Valentine's weekend hours, giveaways

"Feel the Love" at the Prince estate this holiday weekend.

Paisley Park is offering extended hours and holiday prizes this Valentine's Day weekend.

All tours of the Prince estate will feature merchandise giveaways, and some favorite love songs from the icon himself will be playing in the NPG Music Club café.

The estate will feature extended hours from Feb. 12-15.

Friday, Feb.12: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15 (Presidents Day): 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.