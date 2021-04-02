Paisley Park offers special Valentine's weekend hours, giveaways

Paisley Park is offering extended hours and holiday prizes this Valentine's Day weekend.
All tours of the Prince estate will feature merchandise giveaways, and some favorite love songs from the icon himself will be playing in the NPG Music Club café.
The estate will feature extended hours from Feb. 12-15.
- Friday, Feb.12: 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 15 (Presidents Day): 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Paisley Park reopened on Jan. 15 and has implemented COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Book tours at paisleypark.com/tickets. Through the rest of February 2021, save 20% on Paisley Park Experience tours with the code: FAM2021 at checkout (valid through February 2021).