Nearly 350 new homes to be part of Twin Cities Spring Parade of Homes

The Twin Cities Spring Parade of Homes is presented by Housing First Minnesota and will start on Saturday, March 12, and will continue through April 10.

MINNEAPOLIS — Starting on Saturday, nearly 350 new homes from across the Twin Cities will be a part of the 2022 Spring Parade of Homes.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Katie Elfstrom, a spokesperson for the parade, talked about the 347 homes that will be a part of the parade and how it is the best way for people to experience new homes and neighborhoods from across the price and style spectrum from around the Twin Cities metro.

According to Elfstrom, prices for the homes range from $285,000 to $2.75 million and there are also five Dream Homes that cost $5 to tour and will benefit the Housing First Minnesota Foundation.

The tours for the homes begin at noon and end at 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays from March 12 until April 10.

A tour planner for the parade can be found online here.

