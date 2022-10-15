Pet safety for Halloween

Halloween is a blast for kids of all ages, but it’s often a very scary time for pets.

Azure Davis of Ruff Start Rescue dropped by KARE 11 News Saturday to spread awareness about Halloween safety concerns for pets.

Trick or Treaters

Some pets love visitors, others can be frightened or stressed by the constant doorbell ringing. And, animals can get out and get lost with the constant opening and closing of doors. Additionally, animals brought out to trick or treat may become disoriented from new neighborhoods, sounds and smells. The fear and stress of the unfamiliar can make animals run.

Solution: Keeping your pet in another room or area of the home during trick or treat time is best to ensure they are comfortable and safe. If you do bring your pet out trick or treating use a harness and collar with ID tags and two leashes in case your animal runs away.

Pet Costumes

There’s no doubt that dogs and cats look adorable in costumes. These days there are so many different kinds to choose from. But, always remember costumes can be uncomfortable and shouldn’t stay on the pet for too long, or come off if pet seems to be in distress.

Solution: Gauge the stress level of your pet when you put a costume on him. Is he panting or yawning? These are signs of stress. Maybe put the costume on just for a moment or get a picture of the costume on your pet and then take it off. If your pet is ok wearing a costume make sure it doesn’t drag or limit your pet’s ability to see, breath, bark or meow.

Decorations

Some hazards are obvious, like lit candles. Other potentially dangerous decorations include rubber eyeballs (choking risk), glow sticks and fake blood (possible poisons), fake cobwebs (can choke or entangle pets and wildlife) and strung lights.

Solution: Even if you keep these items out of your home, beware if you bring your pet to another home or out trick or treating where your animal could come in contact with these decorations.

Candy

Obviously you do not want your pet to eat candy, especially chocolate and raisins, which are toxins to pets. But, remember the wrappers and, in some cases, plastic packaging are choking hazards.

Solution: Keep Halloween candy in cabinets and away from pets. Also, make sure kids know to put wrappers in the trash and to store their treat stash in a safe place if they will be enjoying it later rather than right away.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: