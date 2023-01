Francis Burger Joint went from a food truck to a full restaurant. They specialize in doing indulgent non-typical vegan food.

MINNEAPOLIS — Who says vegan food can't be indulgent?

A new hot spot in Northeast Minneapolis makes plant-based burgers that even meat eaters love.

Lindsey Johnston is the co-owner of Francis Burger Joint and joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about what the restaurant has to offer.

