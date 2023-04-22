POC Career Fair at Minneapolis Convention Center

MINNEAPOLIS — Next Thursday, a huge event focused on helping people of color find their dream jobs or advance their careers is coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center.
After all, you never know when you might meet someone who can help you take the next steps to success!
Sharon Smith-Akinsanya is the CEO of Rae Mackenzie Group (RMG)—an internationally acclaimed, award-winning diversity, equity, and inclusion marketing firm, and founder of the People of Color Career Fair. Smith-Akinsanya stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the upcoming fair and how local professionals can find news ways to advance their careers.
The 10th People of Color Career Fair is on Thursday, April 27 in Room 200 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
