Popular Minnesota-based podcast: Bible in a Year

This podcast, hosted by a priest in Duluth, started off 2021 at #1 on the Apple Podcast charts.
Credit: Bible in a Year

The new year started with Ascension's Bible in a Year podcast at #1 on the Apple Podcast charts. The podcast stayed there for 17 days and is currently at #3.

The podcast is hosted by Father Mike Schmitz, a well-known Catholic priest and public speaker who directs the young-adult ministry in the Diocese of Duluth, Minn. 

The podcast, featuring Jeff Cavins, guides Catholics through the Bible in 365 daily episodes starting January 1, 2021. 

Each 20-25 minute podcast includes:

  • two to three scripture readings
  • a reflection from Fr. Mike Schmitz
  • guided prayer to help you hear God’s voice in his Word

The podcast can be accessed here

