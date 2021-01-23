This podcast, hosted by a priest in Duluth, started off 2021 at #1 on the Apple Podcast charts.

The new year started with Ascension's Bible in a Year podcast at #1 on the Apple Podcast charts. The podcast stayed there for 17 days and is currently at #3.

The podcast is hosted by Father Mike Schmitz, a well-known Catholic priest and public speaker who directs the young-adult ministry in the Diocese of Duluth, Minn.

The podcast, featuring Jeff Cavins, guides Catholics through the Bible in 365 daily episodes starting January 1, 2021.

Each 20-25 minute podcast includes:

two to three scripture readings

a reflection from Fr. Mike Schmitz

guided prayer to help you hear God’s voice in his Word