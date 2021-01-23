The new year started with Ascension's Bible in a Year podcast at #1 on the Apple Podcast charts. The podcast stayed there for 17 days and is currently at #3.
The podcast is hosted by Father Mike Schmitz, a well-known Catholic priest and public speaker who directs the young-adult ministry in the Diocese of Duluth, Minn.
The podcast, featuring Jeff Cavins, guides Catholics through the Bible in 365 daily episodes starting January 1, 2021.
Each 20-25 minute podcast includes:
- two to three scripture readings
- a reflection from Fr. Mike Schmitz
- guided prayer to help you hear God’s voice in his Word
The podcast can be accessed here.