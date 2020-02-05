You can take a practice ACT or SAT test online over the weekend.

Breakaway Test Prep is pleased to offer weekend practice exams online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Breakaway has previously offered small group ACT or SAT prep during he summer, as well as private instructions for the test every week of the year.

New this summer, Breakaway will also offer a series of AP primer classes and a "Reading Cheerleader" program for struggling readers grade seven and up.

Here are the dates of the weekend ACT and SAT practice tests that can be taken online:

Sunday, May 3 (register by April 27)

Saturday, May 9 (register by May 4)

Sunday, May 17 (register by May 11)

Saturday, May 30 (register by May 25)

Sunday, June 7 (register by June 1)

Saturday, June 13 (register by June 8)

Sunday, June 21 (register by June 15)

Saturday, June 27 (register by June 22)

Saturday, July 11 (register by July 6)

Sunday, July 19 (register by July 13)

Saturday, July 25 ((register by July 20)