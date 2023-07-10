Have a problem? There's a gadget for that

Steve Greenberg, host of "What the Heck is that!? The Gadget Game Show" on YouTube, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share problem-solving gadgets.

MINNEAPOLIS — Everyone's got problems, but not everyone's got the ability to fix them — until now!

Steve Greenberg, host of "What the Heck is that!? The Gadget Game Show" on YouTube, stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share these five problem-solving gadgets you'll want to have in your toolbox.

The Rockit Rocker — Rocks your baby so that you don’t have to! When you walk your baby, the baby falls asleep because of the motion of the stroller. Then you get to where you are going, you order your hot lunch, the motion stops, the baby wakes up, you rock the stroller and your food gets cold. Now, imagine you have a Rockit Rocker.

Just before you order that hot lunch, you turn on the Rockit Rocker. The stroller rocks and the baby continues to sleep. You can adjust the speed of the Rockit to where your baby is the most comfortable. The Rockit Rocker is USB rechargeable and comes with an adjustable strap and charging cord. The Rockit was honored in England by the Queen herself with the Queen’s Award for the most innovative product. The award-winning Rockit Rocker can be found at www.RockitSleep.com and Amazon. $69.95

Dry Eye Mask — If you suffer from dry painful eyes, you need to pay attention to this. Just under 50% of the population suffers from some degree of dry eye. There are eye drops out there— but they can lead to allergic reactions and actually teach your body to stop producing the natural oils needed for eye comfort.

This Dry Eye Mask is an all-natural solution for dry eyes. Plug it in, it has 10 heat settings and the heat stimulates the oil glands in the eyes. Use the mask for just 10 minutes once/twice a day for all-day relief. It’s like a “spa appointment” for your eyes. It’s just $99 at www.EyeMask.com

NasoClenz® — Is a comfortable and convenient way to clean and moisturize your nose, at home, or on the go! The unique cleansing wand is like a gentle toothbrush for the nose. With the specially formulated antiseptic gel, Nasoclenz offers triple action relief of nasal symptoms – gentle cleansing, reduces germs and it has soothing moisturizers. Our nose can filter up to 7,000 liters of air in a single day, and that air goes directly into our lungs. Keeping your nose clean helps remove pollutants, allergens, and other particles. Unlike sprays and rinses which can be uncomfortable, NasoClenz is designed for simplicity and comfort, and with just a simple twist – it can be used anywhere. Clinical evaluations have shown that 84% of subjects reported a marked reduction in frequent allergy symptoms when using NasoClenz twice daily. Doctor-designed and made in the USA, NasoClenz was created to help everyone get their nose feeling fresh and clean. Get your nose in good shape with NasoClenz! Starting under $10 for up to 8 uses, and under $30 for a supply that will last up to two months! NasoClenz is available on Amazon. You can also learn more about NasoClenz at www.nasoclenz.com.

Optery – Data brokers are posting and selling our personal information on the web, including home addresses, phone numbers, emails, and family members’ names. In the wrong hands, this information can lead to problems like identity theft, fraud, hacking or even individuals confronting you at your home. Optery created a patented search technology that scans hundreds of data broker websites and sends you a free Exposure Report with screenshots showing where your information was found. It then provides instructions for removing the profiles yourself, or you can sign up for an Optery membership (starting at $3.99 monthly) to automate the removals and ongoing monitoring. Optery was named “Editors’ Choice” by PCMag.com in 2022 and 2023 as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category. Sign up for your FREE Exposure Report at www.optery.com and use code FALL2023 for 20 percent off any paid subscription.

The ChargeCard – Here’s the problem, nobody wants a dead smartphone. The solution is The ChargeCard. It a small thin battery that fits in your wallet—it’s not big and bulky like most other chargers. It’s that must-have extra power we all need. It will give most phones’ run-time a 40-100% boost. It works on both iPhones and Androids. The cables are built-in and always there when you need them. It’s $59 at www.theaquavault.com

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: