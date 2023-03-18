x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Psychic & Holistic Gathering at Midtown Global Market

Andrea Aydt of Spirit Communications & Co. joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the upcoming event.

More Videos

MINNEAPOLIS — Midtown Global Market is hosting the Spring Equinox Psychic & Holistic Gathering on Saturday, March 25.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature practitioners showcasing psychic, tarot, palm, toe, and astrology readings. 

There will also be vendors with gifts to buy on-site, and classes people can attend.

Andrea Aydt of Spirit Communications & Co. joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the upcoming event.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

Before You Leave, Check This Out