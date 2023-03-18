Psychic & Holistic Gathering at Midtown Global Market

Andrea Aydt of Spirit Communications & Co. joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the upcoming event.

MINNEAPOLIS — Midtown Global Market is hosting the Spring Equinox Psychic & Holistic Gathering on Saturday, March 25.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature practitioners showcasing psychic, tarot, palm, toe, and astrology readings.

There will also be vendors with gifts to buy on-site, and classes people can attend.

