A salon owner shares the do's and don'ts of quarantine hair care.

While in quarantine, many may want to pick up a new hobby or test out a new recipe. Another thing some people are turning to with the closure of salons is taking hair care into their own hands.

While this may seem like a good idea, it would be beneficial to follow tips given by a professional. This will save you from having any regrets and will also help you look and feel your best post hair care.

Sasha Zoghi, co-founder of Revolution Salon in St. Louis Park, shared how to take care of your hair during quarantine.

Some DIY hair care you can do during this time includes giving your bangs a trim, covering gray roots, and giving your hair a little extra TLC.

Zoghi also shared that you can still support you local salon during the statewide closure.