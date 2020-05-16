x
Quarantine workouts with Get Healthy U

Local fitness trainer Chris Freytag offers online workouts.
Credit: Get Healthy U

You can workout anywhere, anytime and on any device with Get Healthy U TV. 

Chris Freytag is a local fitness trainer and health coach. You can workout with Chris though any of her more than 200 streaming workouts. Plus she does one live workout every Monday.

Sign up to get weekly emails full of health tips, workouts and recipes at www.GetHealthyU.com. Or join the streaming service for just $20 for the year: http://go.gethealthyutv.com/gold

coupon code: CHRISGOLD20

