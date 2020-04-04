Sweat Minnesota is hosting a virtual workout even.

Sweat Minnesota is a movement focused on connecting the public with local fitness and wellness providers who can help people be the strongest versions of themselves, virtually!

Ready. Set. Sweat Minnesota is a virtual workout event which will take place on April 4 from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.The event will allow people from all around the state to come together and connect. Over 16 classes will be offered and they're all free!

Sweat Minnesota founder, Dawn Bryant, knows that sitting at home isn't good for anyone, mind or body, which is why Sweat Minnesota offers virtual workouts to keep people strong and healthy.