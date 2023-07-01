Investing in real estate tips from Kris Lindahl

Real estate expert Kris Lindahl joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer up some advice on investing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Last year, investors and hedge funds bought up a lot of residential properties in Minneapolis when interest rates hit an all-time low.

But now with interest rates going up, hedge funds are not buying as much property.

That means this could be a great time for an average Joe to get in on the action and build some generational wealth by buying an investment property.

Real estate expert Kris Lindahl joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer up some tips.

