Hy-Vee's registered dietician demonstrates how to prepare air fryer tilapia tacos.

Take family taco night to the next level with this air fryer tilapia taco recipe from Hy-Vee registered dietician, Melissa Jaeger.

Hy-Vee partners with Fair Trade USA. Examples of their sustainably raised seafood include:

Rainforest tilapia – raised through aquaculture practices that protect ecosystems

Sockeye salmon from Alaska’s Bristol Bay watersheds

Paul Piazza wild-caught shrimp grown naturally in the inland waters of Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico

Jaeger shared that there are four ways to cook tilapia:

Bake: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a foil-lined baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Pat tilapia fillets dry and season tilapia as desired. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork and reaches 145 degrees F.

Grill: Brush fish with olive oil and season as desired. Place on greased grilling screen and grill over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork, turning once halfway through.

Pan-Fry: Pat fish dry and dip in seasoned flour mix. Fry in oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until crust is golden and fish flakes with a fork.

Air-Fry: Coat fillets with seasoning as desired. Air-fry at 350 degrees F for 10 to 15 minutes or until fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F, turning once halfway through.

Here's Hy-Vee's recipe for Air Fryer Tilapia Tacos:

Serves 4 (2 tacos each)

All you need:

1 lb. fresh tilapia fillets

¾ cup + 1/3 cup Old El Paso zesty ranch taco sauce, divided

2 cups Hy-Vee plain panko bread crumbs

1 (1.25-oz) package Hy-Vee original taco seasoning mix

5 cups Hy-Vee coleslaw mix

8 Hy-Vee taco-size flour tortillas

Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray

Desired toppers: Grilled corn, diced avocado, chopped tomato, guacamole salsa, diced mango, red onion, jalapeno slices, chopped onion, Mexican crema, chopped cilantro, Cotija cheese

All you do:

Preheat air fryer to 375 degrees F. Pat tilapia fillets dry; cut into 2½- x ½-inch pieces. Place ¾ cup Old El Paso zesty ranch taco sauce in a shallow bowl. Combine panko bread crumbs and taco seasoning mix in another shallow bowl. Dip fish, one piece at a time, into sauce; shake off excess. Evenly coat with bread crumb mixture, pressing to adhere. Lightly spray the air fryer basket with Hy-Vee nonstick spray. Air fry for 5 to 6 minutes or until lightly golden and fish flakes easily with a fork (145 degrees F), turning fish and spraying with additional nonstick spray halfway through. While fish is air frying, combine Hy-Vee coleslaw mix and 1/3 cup additional Old El Paso ranch taco sauce. Serve fish on taco-size flour tortillas with cabbage slaw and desired toppers.