Take family taco night to the next level with this air fryer tilapia taco recipe from Hy-Vee registered dietician, Melissa Jaeger.
Hy-Vee partners with Fair Trade USA. Examples of their sustainably raised seafood include:
- Rainforest tilapia – raised through aquaculture practices that protect ecosystems
- Sockeye salmon from Alaska’s Bristol Bay watersheds
- Paul Piazza wild-caught shrimp grown naturally in the inland waters of Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico
Jaeger shared that there are four ways to cook tilapia:
- Bake: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a foil-lined baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Pat tilapia fillets dry and season tilapia as desired. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork and reaches 145 degrees F.
- Grill: Brush fish with olive oil and season as desired. Place on greased grilling screen and grill over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until fish flakes with a fork, turning once halfway through.
- Pan-Fry: Pat fish dry and dip in seasoned flour mix. Fry in oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until crust is golden and fish flakes with a fork.
- Air-Fry: Coat fillets with seasoning as desired. Air-fry at 350 degrees F for 10 to 15 minutes or until fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F, turning once halfway through.
Here's Hy-Vee's recipe for Air Fryer Tilapia Tacos:
Serves 4 (2 tacos each)
All you need:
- 1 lb. fresh tilapia fillets
- ¾ cup + 1/3 cup Old El Paso zesty ranch taco sauce, divided
- 2 cups Hy-Vee plain panko bread crumbs
- 1 (1.25-oz) package Hy-Vee original taco seasoning mix
- 5 cups Hy-Vee coleslaw mix
- 8 Hy-Vee taco-size flour tortillas
- Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
- Desired toppers: Grilled corn, diced avocado, chopped tomato, guacamole salsa, diced mango, red onion, jalapeno slices, chopped onion, Mexican crema, chopped cilantro, Cotija cheese
All you do:
- Preheat air fryer to 375 degrees F.
- Pat tilapia fillets dry; cut into 2½- x ½-inch pieces.
- Place ¾ cup Old El Paso zesty ranch taco sauce in a shallow bowl.
- Combine panko bread crumbs and taco seasoning mix in another shallow bowl.
- Dip fish, one piece at a time, into sauce; shake off excess. Evenly coat with bread crumb mixture, pressing to adhere.
- Lightly spray the air fryer basket with Hy-Vee nonstick spray.
- Air fry for 5 to 6 minutes or until lightly golden and fish flakes easily with a fork (145 degrees F), turning fish and spraying with additional nonstick spray halfway through.
- While fish is air frying, combine Hy-Vee coleslaw mix and 1/3 cup additional Old El Paso ranch taco sauce.
- Serve fish on taco-size flour tortillas with cabbage slaw and desired toppers.
For more recipes, visit www.hy-vee.com.