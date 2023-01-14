There are dozens of snack and meal bars options available to buy. Some are healthful choices, others not so much. Sue Moores, RD, Kowalski's Nutritionist shares tips on how to select a good-for-you option with a recipe and tips for making your own.

Recipe: Apricot and Pistachio Bars

Pulse dates in a food processor until finely minced and mixture just starts to cling together. Add pistachios, apricots and honey; pulse several times until nuts and fruit are finely chopped but small bits are still visible. Move mixture to a medium mixing bowl; add sesame seeds. Using clean hands, mix seeds into fruit mixture (as if you were mixing meatloaf). Press into a rough square between 2 sheets of waxed paper; use a rolling pin to roll mixture into a 7x7" square approx. ¼" thick. Remove the top sheet of waxed paper; use the dull side of a butter knife to form clean edges. Lightly sprinkle with sea salt. Cut into 1 ⅛" x 2 ¼" bars; wrap individual bars in waxed paper. Store at room temperature in a tightly covered container for up to 1 week.