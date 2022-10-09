RECIPE: Bacon wrapped pheasant from MN Horse and Hunt Club

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been around since 1985, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake offers everything from clay and skeet shooting, to weddings, and even dog boarding.. but their brunch, is spectacular.
Andy Shrader is the executive chef at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club and he joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss the club and share a recipe:
Bacon Wrapped Pheasant
Ingredients:
1 bottle of Lawry's Garlic Marinade
1 package of thinly sliced bacon
2 lbs. pheasant meat cut into 3/4 inch pieces
Directions:
Marinade pheasant pieces for minimum 2 hours
Cut bacon in half
Wrap pheasant with bacon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
On a sheet pan with a lip or rim place bacon wrapped pheasant
Cook for 15 minutes
Remove from oven and set oven to broil
Place sheet pan on top rack and cook to sight
Flip and drain grease when proper color is achieved
Cook other side
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: