RECIPE: Bacon wrapped pheasant from MN Horse and Hunt Club

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — It has been around since 1985, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake offers everything from clay and skeet shooting, to weddings, and even dog boarding.. but their brunch, is spectacular.

Andy Shrader is the executive chef at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club and he joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss the club and share a recipe:

Bacon Wrapped Pheasant

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Lawry's Garlic Marinade

1 package of thinly sliced bacon

2 lbs. pheasant meat cut into 3/4 inch pieces

Directions:

Marinade pheasant pieces for minimum 2 hours

Cut bacon in half

Wrap pheasant with bacon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

On a sheet pan with a lip or rim place bacon wrapped pheasant

Cook for 15 minutes

Remove from oven and set oven to broil

Place sheet pan on top rack and cook to sight

Flip and drain grease when proper color is achieved

Cook other side

