RECIPE: Banana flambé waffle from Revival's brunch

Get your taste buds ready to try one of the many favorite brunch offerings at one of the three Revival locations around the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — Chef and co-owner of Revival restaurants Thomas Boemer visited KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about brunch and share a recipe.

Chef Boemer also shared tips on how to flambe at home.

Revival has three locations in Minneapolis, St. Paul and Saint Louis Park.

Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. depending on location.

Recipe:

Banana Waffle Recipe

Dry ingredients

1 cup pastry flour

1 cup cake flour

¾ cup sugar

3.5 tsp. baking power

1 tsp. salt

Wet ingredients

2 large eggs (separate whites and yolks)

1 ½ cup whole milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1. Separate egg whites from yolks

2. Place whites in separate mixing bowl

3. Add egg yolks together with all wet ingredients

4. Combine all dry ingredients, sift into mixing bowl

5. Add wet ingredients to dry and combine until a batter is formed

6. Whip reserved egg whites until soft peeks have formed and fold into batter

Banana Flambé

1 ripe banana cut into thick slices

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. white sugar

1 tbsp. butter

1 oz. dark rum

1 oz. orange juice

½ tsp vanilla

1. Heat medium sauté pan, add butter until melted and just starts to brown.

2. Add banana to pan until they start to caramelize around the edges.

3. Add the rum and ignite with flame.

4. When flame dissipates and the remainder of ingredients and cook until a caramel forms.

5. Top cooked waffle with banana and caramel mixture and garnish with whipped cream and powdered sugar.