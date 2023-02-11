x
RECIPE: Best sandwich for big game

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Kowalski's Markets culinary director Rachel Perron showed how to make a great snack for game day.
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, the culinary director from Kowalski's Markets joined KARE11 Saturday to show how to make a popular sandwich that's perfect for game day.

Rachel Perron says the key to a super sandwich is using the best bread!

Recipe: Classic Italian Grinder 

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns
  • ½ tsp. dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • ⅓ head (approx.) iceberg lettuce, shredded
  • ¼ cup sliced pepperoncini peppers (such as Mezzetta brand), drained
  • 1 Kowalski's Artisan French Loaf
  • 4 oz. sliced salami
  • 3 oz. sliced deli ham (such as Boar's Head Tavern Ham)
  • 3 oz. sliced roasted deli turkey (such as Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey Breast)
  • 2 slices provolone cheese
  • 2 slices Muenster cheese
  • 1 tomato, thinly sliced
  • ¼ small red onion, very thinly sliced
  • freshly grated Kowalski's Signature Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese, to taste

Directions:

Preheat broiler.

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the first 7 ingredients (through red pepper flakes).

Add lettuce and pepperoncini to the bowl of dressing; toss to coat. Set salad aside.

Slice the bread in half, leaving one edge connected to create a hinged loaf.

Place the loaf on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Pull out some of the soft bread from the inside of the loaf; save breadcrumbs for another use.

Top half of the sandwich with salami; top the other half with ham and turkey.

Top half of the sandwich with provolone; top the other half with Muenster.

Place sandwich open-faced under preheated broiler; broil until cheese is melted and bread is dark golden-brown on the edges (2-3 min.).

Remove from oven. Top half of the sandwich with tomato and onion slices; sprinkle with grated cheese.

Top the other half of the sandwich with iceberg salad; close sandwich.

Cut into 4 pieces; serve immediately.

