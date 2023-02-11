RECIPE: Best sandwich for big game

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, the culinary director from Kowalski's Markets joined KARE11 Saturday to show how to make a popular sandwich that's perfect for game day.
Rachel Perron says the key to a super sandwich is using the best bread!
Recipe: Classic Italian Grinder
(Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- ⅓ head (approx.) iceberg lettuce, shredded
- ¼ cup sliced pepperoncini peppers (such as Mezzetta brand), drained
- 1 Kowalski's Artisan French Loaf
- 4 oz. sliced salami
- 3 oz. sliced deli ham (such as Boar's Head Tavern Ham)
- 3 oz. sliced roasted deli turkey (such as Boar's Head Ovengold Turkey Breast)
- 2 slices provolone cheese
- 2 slices Muenster cheese
- 1 tomato, thinly sliced
- ¼ small red onion, very thinly sliced
- freshly grated Kowalski's Signature Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese, to taste
Directions:
Preheat broiler.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the first 7 ingredients (through red pepper flakes).
Add lettuce and pepperoncini to the bowl of dressing; toss to coat. Set salad aside.
Slice the bread in half, leaving one edge connected to create a hinged loaf.
Place the loaf on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Pull out some of the soft bread from the inside of the loaf; save breadcrumbs for another use.
Top half of the sandwich with salami; top the other half with ham and turkey.
Top half of the sandwich with provolone; top the other half with Muenster.
Place sandwich open-faced under preheated broiler; broil until cheese is melted and bread is dark golden-brown on the edges (2-3 min.).
Remove from oven. Top half of the sandwich with tomato and onion slices; sprinkle with grated cheese.
Top the other half of the sandwich with iceberg salad; close sandwich.
Cut into 4 pieces; serve immediately.
