RECIPE: Betty & Earl's Filet Oh! Fish sandwich

Betty & Earl's may be known for their handmade, southern-style biscuits, but now with a new restaurant inside LUSH Lounge & Theater in Northeast Minneapolis Chef Peter Domenick has created a full menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, salads, brunch and more.

Perfect for your Friday fish fry, the new Filet Oh! Fish Sandwich at Betty & Earl's is a fresh take on a fast-food classic. Made with fresh, beer-battered walleye and topped with house made tartar sauce, American cheese and served on a toasted bun, this sandwich is definitely an elevated version of the classic.

Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen launched in 2019 with a location inside POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center.

In December of 2021, they moved into LUSH Lounge & Theater, launching their first fill-service restaurant.

RECIPE

Tartar sauce

1 cup Dukes mayo

1/2 cup chopped pickles

1/4 cup chopped capers

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup of homemade honey mustard

Mayo, honey, red wine vinegar, yellow mustard, Dijon, salt, and pepper.

Fish

1 1/2 lbs. Walleye Fillets

Lemon juice

Flour (we use our fried chicken flour)

Salt & pepper (can also substitute w/ lemon pepper)

1/4 cup oil



Batter:

3/4 cup flour (fried chicken flour)

1/4 tsp. salt

Pepper

3/4 cup beer (lager) or any type you prefer

