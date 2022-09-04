RECIPE: Betty & Earl's Filet Oh! Fish sandwich

Betty & Earl's may be known for their handmade, southern-style biscuits, but now with a new restaurant inside LUSH Lounge & Theater in Northeast Minneapolis Chef Peter Domenick has created a full menu featuring burgers, sandwiches, appetizers, salads, brunch and more.
Perfect for your Friday fish fry, the new Filet Oh! Fish Sandwich at Betty & Earl's is a fresh take on a fast-food classic. Made with fresh, beer-battered walleye and topped with house made tartar sauce, American cheese and served on a toasted bun, this sandwich is definitely an elevated version of the classic.
Betty & Earl's Biscuit Kitchen launched in 2019 with a location inside POTLUCK Food Hall at Rosedale Center.
In December of 2021, they moved into LUSH Lounge & Theater, launching their first fill-service restaurant.
RECIPE
Tartar sauce
1 cup Dukes mayo
1/2 cup chopped pickles
1/4 cup chopped capers
1 tsp chopped garlic
1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup of homemade honey mustard
Mayo, honey, red wine vinegar, yellow mustard, Dijon, salt, and pepper.
Fish
1 1/2 lbs. Walleye Fillets
Lemon juice
Flour (we use our fried chicken flour)
Salt & pepper (can also substitute w/ lemon pepper)
1/4 cup oil
Batter:
3/4 cup flour (fried chicken flour)
1/4 tsp. salt
Pepper
3/4 cup beer (lager) or any type you prefer
