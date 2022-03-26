RECIPE: Blackened mahi mahi from Smack Shack

Executive Chef Ben Pichler shares a delicious take on fish that steps away from your traditional fish fry.

MINNEAPOLIS — Known for their lobster boils and lobster rolls, there might not be a better place to eat seafood on a Friday than Smack Shack. The popular warehouse district eatery just opened a new dining room in Bloomington.

Executive Chef Ben Pichler joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a delicious take on fish that steps away from your traditional fish fry, a blackened mahi mahi dish.

Here is the recipe:

Avocado puree:

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup Duke’s Mayo

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup lime juice

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 cup fresh chives

1 cup fresh tarragon

1 cup fresh parsley

Puree everything together in a blender until smooth.

Blackening seasoning:

Ingredients

1 cup cayenne

1 cup garlic powder

1 cup paprika

1/2 cup dried oregano

1/2 cup ground black pepper

1/2 cup dried thyme

1/2 cup onion powder

Combine everything.

Pickled fresnos and carrots:

Ingredients

1 cup white balsamic vinegar

1 cup water

2 tbsp kosher salt

2 tbsp white sugar

Bring ingredients to a boil and pour over:

8 fresno peppers sliced thin

2 carrots julienned

Allow to cool and cover and refrigerate for at least one day before using.

Blackened mahi-mahi with avocado dressing and pickled fresno salad:

Ingredients

2 ea 4 oz mahi-mahi filets

3 tbsp blackening seasoning

1 tbsp salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp Avocado Puree

2 tbsp pickled fresnos and carrots

1/4 fresh arugula

2 tsp olive oil

Method

Combine the salt and blackening seasoning and coat the mahi-mahi with it.

Heat a pan with the vegetable oil just until beginning to smoke. Sear the mahi-mahi well on both sides. If it is a thick filet it may have to go into a high temp oven for a couple minutes to complete cooking.

Remove from the pan and allow to rest while assembling the rest of the dish.

Spread avocado puree on the plate.

Place mahi-mahi on puree.

In a small bowl, combine arugula, pickled vegetables, 1 tsp of brine from pickled vegetables, and olive oil.

Place salad on the plate with the mahi-mahi.

