RECIPE: Blackened mahi mahi from Smack Shack

MINNEAPOLIS — Known for their lobster boils and lobster rolls, there might not be a better place to eat seafood on a Friday than Smack Shack. The popular warehouse district eatery just opened a new dining room in Bloomington.
Executive Chef Ben Pichler joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a delicious take on fish that steps away from your traditional fish fry, a blackened mahi mahi dish.
Here is the recipe:
Avocado puree:
Ingredients
2 ripe avocados
4 cloves garlic
1/2 cup Duke’s Mayo
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup lime juice
1 tbsp kosher salt
1 cup fresh chives
1 cup fresh tarragon
1 cup fresh parsley
Puree everything together in a blender until smooth.
Blackening seasoning:
Ingredients
1 cup cayenne
1 cup garlic powder
1 cup paprika
1/2 cup dried oregano
1/2 cup ground black pepper
1/2 cup dried thyme
1/2 cup onion powder
Combine everything.
Pickled fresnos and carrots:
Ingredients
1 cup white balsamic vinegar
1 cup water
2 tbsp kosher salt
2 tbsp white sugar
Bring ingredients to a boil and pour over:
8 fresno peppers sliced thin
2 carrots julienned
Allow to cool and cover and refrigerate for at least one day before using.
Blackened mahi-mahi with avocado dressing and pickled fresno salad:
Ingredients
2 ea 4 oz mahi-mahi filets
3 tbsp blackening seasoning
1 tbsp salt
2 tbsp vegetable oil
3 tbsp Avocado Puree
2 tbsp pickled fresnos and carrots
1/4 fresh arugula
2 tsp olive oil
Method
Combine the salt and blackening seasoning and coat the mahi-mahi with it.
Heat a pan with the vegetable oil just until beginning to smoke. Sear the mahi-mahi well on both sides. If it is a thick filet it may have to go into a high temp oven for a couple minutes to complete cooking.
Remove from the pan and allow to rest while assembling the rest of the dish.
Spread avocado puree on the plate.
Place mahi-mahi on puree.
In a small bowl, combine arugula, pickled vegetables, 1 tsp of brine from pickled vegetables, and olive oil.
Place salad on the plate with the mahi-mahi.
