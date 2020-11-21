There are typically several classic dishes sitting out on every Thanksgiving table and cranberry sauce is one of them. Below is a recipe for Bobby's favorite cranberry sauce, adapted from this one on pauladeen.com .

1. Combine the sugar and water in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the cranberries and return to a boil, then lower the heat so that the liquid simmers. Add the apples, walnuts, raisins, orange liqueur, orange and lemon juices, cinnamon and nutmeg, and cook for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and let the sauce cool.