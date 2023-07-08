RECIPE: Bread & Pickle's Seared Walleye Sandwich

The popular Lake Harriet concession stand shows us how to prepare one of its signature menu items.

MINNEAPOLIS — Whether you're out for a stroll around Lake Harriet or taking in some tunes at the Lake Harriet Bandshell, you've probably wandered by (or wandered into!) Bread & Pickle, the family-friendly, locally-sourced concession stand located nearby.

Bread & Pickle is the only concession stand open for breakfast in Minneapolis, but it's also known for its lunch, dinner and dessert options.

Placemaker Hospitality Culinary Director Nicole Pederson stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share the recipe for one of Bread & Pickle's favorite menu items, the Seared Walleye Sandwich, a pan-seared walleye with dill-tarragon tartar sauce on a brioche bun.

Seared Walleye Sandwich

For the dill-tarragon tartar sauce

1 cup Mayonnaise

¼ cup Pickle Relish

¼ cup Red Onion, minced

2 T Fresh Parsley, fine chopped

2 T Fresh Dill, finely chopped

1 t Fresh Tarragon, finely chopped

¼ cup Lemon Juice

1 tsp Paprika

½ t White Pepper

2 t Worcestershire sauce

Kosher Salt to taste

Mix all ingredients thoroughly and hold refrigerated for service.

For the Walleye

2 walleye fillets – 6 to 8 oz cut in half, skin removed

¾ cups all-purpose flour

3 T old bay

1 T fine sea salt

¼ t black pepper

¼ t cayenne pepper

Grape seed or neutral oil

In a cast iron or heavy-bottomed pan add a small amount of oil and heat over med-high heat. Dredge walleye filets in flour and sear for 2 to 4 minutes, on each side.

To Serve Sandwich

Butter and toast 4 brioche buns in a heavy-bottom skillet – set aside.

Next, pan-fry the walleye in a small amount of oil.

On the toasted bun spread a couple tablespoons of the dill-tarragon tartar sauce and add lettuce and tomato.

