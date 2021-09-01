Cauliflower has many health benefits and can be used in a variety of recipes.

Cauliflower has been growing in popularity over the past few years as people realize the health benefits and versatility the vegetable offers.

Cauliflower’s peak season is late summer to early fall. However, it can be found year-round in your local Hy-Vee produce section, says Melissa Jaeger, a registered dietician with Hy-Vee.

When it comes to versatility, cauliflower takes the cake. Cauliflower can be steamed, boiled, roasted, grilled and eaten raw. It can be mashed or made into rice, making it a great side dish or a tasty stand-in for potatoes.

Puree cauliflower can be used to make soups creamy without adding the heavy cream. Cauliflower also makes for a great pizza crust or meatless option for recipes like tacos.

As for health benefits,

Cauliflower is low in calories, with 25 calories per ½ cup serving.

Cauliflower is a good source of fiber, which plays an important role in maintaining a healthy digestive system and offers satiety; vitamin C, the immune-boosting vitamin; and folate, essential for maintaining healthy red blood cells.

Recipe: Achiote Cauliflower Tacos

Serves 4 (3 tacos each)

All you need:

1 recipe Achiote Marinade

2 (1¼-1½ lbs) heads cauliflower

6 fresh pineapple rings, ½-inch thick

1 tbsp cooking oil

½ cup fresh tropical Pico de Gallo

12 (6-in.) yellow corn tortillas

Desired toppers (shredded purple cabbage, avocado slices and/or Cotija cheese)

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

All you do:

Prepare Achiote Marinade (recipe below). Separate florets from cauliflower head; halve large pieces. Place in large resealable plastic bag. Add marinade, seal bag and toss to coat. Marinate for 1 hour. Preheat grill for indirect cooking over medium-high heat (400F). Add cauliflower to grill basket; grill 25 minutes or until tender. Brush pineapple with cooking oil. Grill 6 minutes or until lightly charred, turning once. Cut into chunks and combine with Pico de Gallo. Grill tortillas 30-60 seconds or until lightly charred. Stack tortillas and wrap in towel. Divide cauliflower among tortillas. Top with Pico mixture, cabbage, avocado and Cojita cheese. Garnish with cilantro, if desired. Serve with lime wedges.

Achiote Marinade: Whisk together 2 tsp each paprika and Guajillo chili powder; 1¼ tsp each garlic powder, ground oregano, and ground cumin; and 1 tsp each kosher salt and black pepper. Add 3½ tsp white vinegar and 1 tbsp each pineapple juice and water.