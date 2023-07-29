Bakers and other food makers will soon need to enter their tasty treats in the Minnesota State Fair contests.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Only four weeks until the return of the Minnesota State Fair, and if you're thinking of entering one of the recipe contests... we have you covered.

Cyndi Harles from the Blue Ribbon Group joins KARE 11 News Saturday to tell us how to sign up and offers some tips on competing. She also provides information about the new Splenda Magic Baker "Low-To-No Sugar Showdown" chocolate dessert contest.

Things will get downright tasty when she shares a Low Sugar Turtle Brownie Cheesecake.

The fair runs Aug 24 through Sep 4, Labor Day.

Recipe: Low-To-No Sugar Turtle Brownie Cheesecake

Layer 1 (Crust):

1 3/4 cup blanched almond flour

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

3 tablespoons Splenda Magic Baker

1/3 cup butter, unsalted, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Layer 2:

1/2 cup Splenda Magic Baker

1/4 cup butter, melted

4 ounces "no sugar added" dark chocolate chips

1 egg

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla

Layer 3:

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

1/4 cup sugar free caramel ice cream topping

Layer 4:

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup Splenda Magic Baker

2 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons cornstarch

Layer 5 (Toppings):

1/2 cup "no sugar added" semisweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup pecan halves

1/4 cup sugar-free caramel ice cream topping

Directions:

Layer 1 (Crust): Preheat oven to 325°F. (You will bake the cheesecake between layers 4 and 5.) Line bottom of 9-inch springform pan with parchment. In large bowl, mix together almond flour, cocoa powder, and sweetener. In small bowl, combine melted butter and vanilla, then add to almond flour mixture. Mix until combined and a bit crumbly. Spread into prepared pan evenly, pressing firmly until uniform thickness.

Layer 2: Mix ingredients together and pour over crust.

Layer 3: Sprinkle pecans over brownie layer. Drizzle with caramel.

Layer 4: Mix well, until smooth, then pour over pecan/caramel layer. Bake at 325 degrees F, just until it sets (center slightly jiggily), about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Internal temperature should be 150 degrees. Chill well.

Layer 5 (Toppings): Melt chocolate with butter and pour over baked/chilled cheesecake. Top with pecans. Drizzle with remaining caramel. Cut into slices. Makes 16 servings.

