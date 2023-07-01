RECIPE: Chef Daniel Green's breakfast and brunch

Daniel Green is a world traveler and celebrity chef known for his nutritious takes on dishes.

EDINA, Minn. — Chef Daniel Green joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss diet trends and healthy eating for the new year.

He also shared a recipe he calls a "fill-you-up breakfast/ brunch for the weekend!"

Cauliflower pancake, avocado, smoked salmon and poached egg (Serves 2)

Basil oil ½ cup olive oil 8-10 large fresh basil leaves

2 1/2 cups riced cauliflower (purchase this way)

4 eggs, divided use

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups salad greens – tossed with a little lemon and olive oil

1 avocado, pit removed, sliced

8 oz sliced smoked salmon

4 tablespoons shelled fresh edamame

Fresh chives – chopped for garnish

Make the basil oil in a food processor or blender, and blend olive oil and fresh basil leaves until pureed.

In a medium saucepan, heat six cups of water and ½ cup of white vinegar over medium-high heat until simmering.

Meanwhile, put cauliflower in a microwave-safe bowl, cover and microwave for two minutes. Remove and season with salt and pepper. Let stand for two minutes. Stir in two of the eggs.

Heat a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add one tablespoon of the olive oil and add 1/2 the cauliflower mixture. Cook like a pancake for about two minutes on each side. Remove from pan; set aside.

Repeat with the remaining tablespoon of oil and the remaining cauliflower mixture. Place each pancake on a serving plate. Keep warm.

Crack each of the remaining two eggs into small bowls and add to the simmering water. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Remove eggs with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

To plate, add the salad greens on top of the pancake. Top each with ½ of the avocado slices, ½ of the smoked salmon and a poached egg. Scatter the edamame beans around each, sprinkle with the chopped chives, drizzle with the basil oil.

