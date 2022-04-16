Recipe: Creekside Supper Club's prime rib with horseradish cream

MINNEAPOLIS — With Easter right around the corner and hopefully - real spring weather not too far behind it - Chef Grant Halsne from The Creekside Supper Club joined KARE 11 Saturday to share his recipe for prime rib with horseradish cream.
Prime Rib Recipe
Prime Rib Roast, 4 to 6 Pounds
Prime Rib Rub
Prime Rib Rub Ingredients
- Garlic Cloves-8ea
- Rosemary- 1 Sprig
- Thyme Leaves- 2 Tablespoons
- Flat Leave Parsley- 1 Bunch
- Basil Leaves- ¼ Cup
- Kosher Salt- ½ Cup
- Black Pepper- 2 Tablespoons
- Olive Oil- 1 Cup
Directions:
Place all ingredients into a food processor, blend until smooth.
Prime Rib Roast Directions
Using the prime rib rub, smear the prime rib thoroughly. Let marinate for 2 hours up to overnight.
Place on a baking tray with a roasting rack. Set oven to 500 degrees. Roast prime rib for 20 minutes at 500 degrees. After 20 minutes, turn the oven down to 275 degrees and roast for another 90-120 minutes until the internal temperature of the meat when checked in the middle of the roast reaches 115-120 degrees. Cook up to 130-140 degrees for a more well-done roast.
Take Prime Rib out of the oven and let rest for at least 30 minutes before slicing.
Slice and serve with horseradish cream.
Horseradish Cream Recipe
Cream Ingredients
- Sour Cream- 2 Cups
- Mayo- ½ Cup
- Prepared Horseradish- 1 cup
- Red Wine Vinegar- 1 Tablespoon
- Kosher Salt- 3 Tsp
- Black Pepper- 1 Tsp
- Sugar- 2 Tsp
- Garlic Powder- 2 Tsp
- Onion Powder- 2 Tsp
Horseradish Cream Directions
Place all ingredients into a bowl. Mix well using a whisk.
White Cheddar and Chive Twice Baked Potatoes Ingredients
- Large Idaho Potatoes- 6ea
- Sour Cream- ½ Cup
- Butter- 2 Sticks
- Heavy Cream- 4 ounces
- Finely Sliced Chives- ¼ Cup
- Shredded White Cheddar- 6oz
- Salt- 3 Tablespoons
Baked Potato Directions
Bake potatoes at 400 degrees until fork tender. While the potatoes are resting, melt butter and heavy cream together. Add all ingredients except potatoes into a bowl. Cut the potatoes in half, lengthwise and scoop out the potato into the rest of the ingredients without damaging the skin. Mix well.
Add the potato mix back into the potato using a spoon, or for better presentation use a piping bag with a decorative tip.
These potatoes can be made up to two days ahead of time. When you are ready to serve, bake the twice-baked potatoes in a 400-degree oven until golden brown, which takes about 20-30 minutes.
