Recipe: Creekside Supper Club's prime rib with horseradish cream

MINNEAPOLIS — With Easter right around the corner and hopefully - real spring weather not too far behind it - Chef Grant Halsne from The Creekside Supper Club joined KARE 11 Saturday to share his recipe for prime rib with horseradish cream.

Prime Rib Recipe

Prime Rib Roast, 4 to 6 Pounds

Prime Rib Rub

Prime Rib Rub Ingredients

Garlic Cloves-8ea

Rosemary- 1 Sprig

Thyme Leaves- 2 Tablespoons

Flat Leave Parsley- 1 Bunch

Basil Leaves- ¼ Cup

Kosher Salt- ½ Cup

Black Pepper- 2 Tablespoons

Olive Oil- 1 Cup

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a food processor, blend until smooth.

Prime Rib Roast Directions

Using the prime rib rub, smear the prime rib thoroughly. Let marinate for 2 hours up to overnight.

Place on a baking tray with a roasting rack. Set oven to 500 degrees. Roast prime rib for 20 minutes at 500 degrees. After 20 minutes, turn the oven down to 275 degrees and roast for another 90-120 minutes until the internal temperature of the meat when checked in the middle of the roast reaches 115-120 degrees. Cook up to 130-140 degrees for a more well-done roast.

Take Prime Rib out of the oven and let rest for at least 30 minutes before slicing.

Slice and serve with horseradish cream.

Horseradish Cream Recipe

Cream Ingredients

Sour Cream- 2 Cups

Mayo- ½ Cup

Prepared Horseradish- 1 cup

Red Wine Vinegar- 1 Tablespoon

Kosher Salt- 3 Tsp

Black Pepper- 1 Tsp

Sugar- 2 Tsp

Garlic Powder- 2 Tsp

Onion Powder- 2 Tsp

Horseradish Cream Directions

Place all ingredients into a bowl. Mix well using a whisk.

White Cheddar and Chive Twice Baked Potatoes Ingredients

Large Idaho Potatoes- 6ea

Sour Cream- ½ Cup

Butter- 2 Sticks

Heavy Cream- 4 ounces

Finely Sliced Chives- ¼ Cup

Shredded White Cheddar- 6oz

Salt- 3 Tablespoons

Baked Potato Directions

Bake potatoes at 400 degrees until fork tender. While the potatoes are resting, melt butter and heavy cream together. Add all ingredients except potatoes into a bowl. Cut the potatoes in half, lengthwise and scoop out the potato into the rest of the ingredients without damaging the skin. Mix well.

Add the potato mix back into the potato using a spoon, or for better presentation use a piping bag with a decorative tip.

These potatoes can be made up to two days ahead of time. When you are ready to serve, bake the twice-baked potatoes in a 400-degree oven until golden brown, which takes about 20-30 minutes.

