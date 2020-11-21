Make delicious Creme Brulee with a Bellecour Bakery croissant loaf.

This recipe is so simple you won't believe it!

Butter a baking vessel of your choice – soufflé dish, ceramic baker, even a two quart saute pan. The only criteria is that it must be oven safe and that must hold a sufficient quantity for your number of guests.

Cut a suitable hunk of a Bellecour Bakery Croissant loaf. Then cut it into 1 inch square pieces.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Fill your vessel about half way with the 1 inch croissant chunks. Sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of ground cardamom or ground cinnamon and ground clove. Fill with remaining croissant chunks. Sprinkle again with ¼ teaspoon of spice.

Slowly drizzle with 1-2 cups of the creme brulee mix. Allow the mix to rest for 5 minutes so the brulee mix is absorbed by the croissant chunks.

Bake for about 20 minutes, depending on the amount of the mix in your vessel. Bake until all the mix has been absorbed and it is no longer liquid.