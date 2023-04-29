Baldamar executive chef Steve Swinney shares a "how-to" that will have you whipping up one of his brunch staples in no time.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A Roseville restaurant might have one of the best brunches in the country. At least that's what Open Table says about Baldamar.

Now they are raising the bar with an unlimited Saturday brunch feast.

The executive chef of Baldamar, Steve Swinney, joined KARE 11 Saturday to share his recipe from one of his signature dishes.

Recipe: Creme Brulee French Toast

While many Crème Brûlée French Toast recipes call for soaking bread in the batter overnight, this recipe only requires a 13-15 minute soak.

Ingredients

1 whole, unsliced Pullman loaf

5 large eggs, +1 egg yolk

2 cups half and half

1 tsp vanilla

1 Tbsp bourbon

½ cup sugar

2 Tbsp cinnamon

¾ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1/3 tsp kosher salt

Toppings (optional)

Bacon jam

Candied walnuts,

Fresh whipped cream

Bacon bourbon syrup

Directions

1. Cut bread into thick 3-inch slices from center broad loaf and then on the diagonal. (Don't use the heels of the loaf as they won't cook evenly with the other slices.) Arrange bread slices in a single layer in rimmed baking sheet (jelly roll pan). In a bowl whisk together eggs, half and half, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon, bourbon and salt until combined well and pour evenly over bread. Soak break in crème brûlée mixture, turning frequently for at least 13 minutes until bread is saturated.

2. Place soaked bread onto well buttered heated griddle or large frying pan. Toast for 4 minutes on each side until golden and crisp. Place finished slices onto a buttered cooling rack, and set inside a second rimmed pan.

3. Place completed French Toast into a pre-heated 350-degree oven for 6 minutes.

4. To serve arrange two slices of toast at 45 degree angles on a plate and top with bacon jam, candied walnuts, fresh whipped cream and a drizzle of bacon bourbon syrup.

