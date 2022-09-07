RECIPE: Epcot's Cookie Butter Worms and Dirt

Cookbook author Ashley Craft shared a magical treat from her "Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Disney World is one of the most iconic family vacation experiences in America. Disney fans can still get a taste of the experience without leaving home, thanks to bestselling author Ashley Craft's series of Unofficial Disney Parks cookbooks.

Her latest cookbook is The Unofficial Disney Parks EPCOT Cookbook, published by Simon and Schuster.

Ashley paid a visit to KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the cookbook, and share one of the fun recipes inspired by the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival: Cookie Butter Worms and Dirt.

Cookie Butter Worms and Dirt

Used by permission of the publisher

SERVES 2

3 cups chocolate ice cream

1⁄4 cup whole milk

3 tablespoons cookie butter

2 tablespoons crushed chocolate sandwich cookies

4 gummy worms

DIRECTIONS:

Add ice cream, milk, and cookie butter to a blender and blend together. Pour into two small glasses and top with crushed cookies and 2 gummy worms each. Enjoy immediately with a spoon or straw.

MORE FROM KARE 11 SATURDAY: RECIPE: Northern Taphouse Brown Sugar Bacon Burger

MORE FROM KARE 11 SATURDAY: RECIPE: Red Rabbit's grilled oysters

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: