RECIPE: Famfare homemade chicken and dumplings

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Famfare Kitchen is owned and operated by Twin Cities moms Libby Mehaffey and Jennifer Drane. They create homemade meals and enlist other moms and helpers to pass them to families all over the metro.

Famfare’s residential pick-up locations, called Kitchenettes, are neighborhood locations or homes where busy moms essentially deliver and distribute dinner to other busy moms.

These independent consultants drive to Famfare’s central kitchen once a week, pick up five to 15 meals and pass out meals over a 90 minute window to friends and neighbors. These women are Famfare’s sales people, delivery drivers, influencers and most important asset.

Chicken and dumplings recipe:

10oz shredded chicken breast

2 medium stalks celery (with leaves), cut up (about 1 cup)

1 medium carrot, sliced (1/2 cup)

1 small onion, sliced

2 TBS butter

2 tsp parsley flakes

1 teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper



2 TBS butter

2 TBS chicken base

5 cups water (broth)

¼ cup flour



2 ½ cups Original Bisquick mix

⅔ cup milk



Bake/boil chicken breast and shred (or use a rotisserie chicken).

Chop vegetables and sautee in butter using medium sauce pan with parsley, salt and pepper.

Place vegetables in a greased 9x13 pan. Add shredded chicken to the pan. Set aside.



Melt 2 TBS butter in the sauce pan, add flour and chicken base for 1 minute to create a soft paste (rue). Add broth and wisk constantly, bring to a rolling boil for 2 minutes.

Once thickened, our gravy over vegetables and chicken.



Mix Bisquick and cold milk. Using TBS drop into hot gravy.

Cover pan with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes.

