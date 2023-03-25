x
RECIPE: Farmers Kitchen + Bar's 8-grain griddle cakes

The delicious recipe is featured on Farmers Kitchen + Bar's Easter brunch menu.

MINNEAPOLIS — Easter is one of the most popular days on the calendar for brunch. Farmers Kitchen + Bar in Minneapolis will be among the establishments serving up favorites like scrambled eggs, griddle cakes and maple syrup, smoked bacon and ham, American fries and muffins.

The farmer-owned restaurant and market is taking reservations for Easter on its website. Easter Brunch will be available for $39.95 per adult and $19.95 for kids 5-12 (kids under 5 eat free).

During a visit to KARE 11 Saturday, executive chef Kris Koch shared Farmers Kitchen + Bar's recipe for 8-grain griddle cakes:

8-Grain Griddle Cakes

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tb baking soda
  • 3 Tb sugar
  • 1 tp salt
  • 2 cups flour
  • .75 cups 8 grain flour
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 Tb melted butter

Directions:

  1. Mix dry ingredients in large bowl
  2. Whisk egg in separate bowl until smooth and fluffy, add milk
  3. Whisk in ½ milk and ½ flour, then blend in remaining flour and milk, and melted butter
  4. Ladle batter onto butter griddle, cook one side till you see the bubble holes then flip

