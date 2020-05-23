In the spirit of doing whatever she can to help others during the coronavirus crisis,former MasterChef Junior competitor, Ariana Feygin, has been posting a video of herself cooking every day on social media.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Blend Graham crackers into crumbs in a food processor. Add butter, egg whites, salt, and sugar and blitz to create the tart crust. Use a measuring cup to press the crust into a tart pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes. While the crust is in the oven, bring coconut milk to a simmer in a saucepan. Add chocolate chips to a large mixing bowl and pour the hot coconut milk over them to melt. Whisk the chocolate and coconut milk together until a smooth, glossy ganache is formed. Whisk in the cinnamon, salt, and vanilla. Pour the ganache into the crust, and refrigerate overnight (or pop into the freezer to expedite the process). Finish with a sprinkle of sea salt and enjoy!