RECIPE: Dracula Dentures

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Delish.com editorial director Joanna Saltz joined KARE 11 Saturday to demo spooky treats this Halloween weekend.
Check out her recipe for Dracula Dentures below.
DRACULA DENTURES
Ingredients:
- 1 tube chocolate chip cookie dough
- 1 can vanilla frosting
- Red food coloring
- Mini marshmallows
- Slivered almonds
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°.
- Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Roll cookie dough into 1 ½” balls and place on baking sheets.
- Bake until golden, about 12 minutes.
- Let cool completely, then cut in half.
- Add a few drops of red food coloring into vanilla frosting and stir until smooth.
- Spread a thin layer of red frosting onto each cookie half.
- Place mini marshmallows around the round edges of half of the halves.
- Place the remaining halves on top, then stick a slivered almond on each side to create fangs.
Recipe courtesy of Delish.com.