x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

RECIPE: Dracula Dentures

The editorial director for Delish.com joined KARE 11 to demo some spooky treats in time for Halloween weekend.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Delish.com editorial director Joanna Saltz joined KARE 11 Saturday to demo spooky treats this Halloween weekend.

Check out her recipe for Dracula Dentures below.

DRACULA DENTURES

Ingredients:

  • 1 tube chocolate chip cookie dough
  • 1 can vanilla frosting
  • Red food coloring
  • Mini marshmallows
  • Slivered almonds

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. 
  2. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. 
  3. Roll cookie dough into 1 ½” balls and place on baking sheets. 
  4. Bake until golden, about 12 minutes. 
  5. Let cool completely, then cut in half.
  6. Add a few drops of red food coloring into vanilla frosting and stir until smooth. 
  7. Spread a thin layer of red frosting onto each cookie half.
  8. Place mini marshmallows around the round edges of half of the halves. 
  9. Place the remaining halves on top, then stick a slivered almond on each side to create fangs.

Recipe courtesy of Delish.com.

Related Articles

In Other News

RECIPE: Dracula Dentures with Delish