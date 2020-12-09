Recipe for National Family Meals Month from HyVee: Honey-cashew chicken stir fry

September is National Family Meals Month.

MINNEAPOLIS — September is National Family Meals Month and HyVee nutritionist expert Melissa Jaeger is sharing a recipe to bring families together at the table.

Jaeger says research shows that children from elementary school to high school age who eat meals with their family four or more times per week are more likely to have higher test scores.

Recipe:

All you need:

1 lb. Hy-Vee boneless chicken breast tenders 3 tbsp Hy-Vee cornstarch, divided

3⁄4 cup Hy-Vee no-salt-added chicken broth

1⁄2 cup Hy-Vee honey 3/4 tbsp Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce 1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste

1⁄4 tsp sesame oil

1⁄4 tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper 7 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided

12 oz. Hy-Vee Short Cuts broccoli, cut into bite-size florets 3⁄4 cup shredded carrot

3⁄4 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts tricolor pepper strips

2/3 cup Hy-Vee whole lightly salted cashews

Hot cooked rice

Sliced green onions, for garnish

All you do: