Recipe for National Family Meals Month from HyVee: Honey-cashew chicken stir fry

MINNEAPOLIS — September is National Family Meals Month and HyVee nutritionist expert Melissa Jaeger is sharing a recipe to bring families together at the table.
Jaeger says research shows that children from elementary school to high school age who eat meals with their family four or more times per week are more likely to have higher test scores.
Recipe:
All you need:
1 lb. Hy-Vee boneless chicken breast tenders 3 tbsp Hy-Vee cornstarch, divided
3⁄4 cup Hy-Vee no-salt-added chicken broth
1⁄2 cup Hy-Vee honey 3/4 tbsp Hy-Vee less-sodium soy sauce 1 tsp refrigerated ginger paste
1⁄4 tsp sesame oil
1⁄4 tsp Hy-Vee crushed red pepper 7 tsp Hy-Vee canola oil, divided
12 oz. Hy-Vee Short Cuts broccoli, cut into bite-size florets 3⁄4 cup shredded carrot
3⁄4 cup Hy-Vee Short Cuts tricolor pepper strips
2/3 cup Hy-Vee whole lightly salted cashews
Hot cooked rice
Sliced green onions, for garnish
All you do:
- Pat chicken dry and cut into 3⁄4-inch pieces. Toss chicken with 2 tablespoons cornstarch until coated; set aside.
- Stir together broth, honey, soy sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon cornstarch, ginger paste, sesame oil and crushed red pepper; set aside.
- Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat in a wok or large nonstick skillet. Stir-fry half of chicken for 2 to 3 minutes or until cooked through (165 degrees F). Remove chicken from wok. Repeat with remaining chicken and 2 teaspoons canola oil.
- Heat 2 teaspoons canola oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; stir-fry 1 minute. Add remaining 1 teaspoon canola oil; then add carrot and pepper strips; stir-fry 2 minutes more.
- Push vegetables to edge of wok. Stir broth mixture and add to center of wok; bring to boil. Stir in chicken and cashews; cook and stir 1 minute or until slightly thickened. Serve over rice. Garnish with green onions, if desired.