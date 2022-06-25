RECIPE: Red Rabbit's grilled oysters

Experience a variety of oysters and drink pairings.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The popular restaurants in their North Loop and Saint Paul locations are featuring oysters and rose during the month of June.

Chef Trevis Langley shared tips and tricks on grilling oysters and shared these recipes:

Grilled Oysters Recipe

Ingredients:

6 oysters on the half shell

1 Tsp of BBQ Oyster Butter on each oyster

Pinch of Parmesan Cheese on each oyster

6 Slices Vienna Bread

Sprinkle Chopped Parsley on each oyster

BBQ Oyster Butter Recipe

Ingredients:

Unsalted butter

Green onion

Crushed red pepper

Dried thyme

Dried oregano

Lemon juice

Worcestershire sauce

Seafood seasoning

White wine

Directions

1. Add a dollop of oyster butter to each shucked oyster. Sprinkle each one with Parmesan cheese

2. Place oysters on the hot part of the grill and cover with a lid.

3. Grill oysters until fully cooked and cheese is golden brown.

4. Arrange 6 slices of bread on the platter and drizzle a small amount of oyster butter over each slice