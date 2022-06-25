RECIPE: Red Rabbit's grilled oysters

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The popular restaurants in their North Loop and Saint Paul locations are featuring oysters and rose during the month of June.
Chef Trevis Langley shared tips and tricks on grilling oysters and shared these recipes:
Grilled Oysters Recipe
Ingredients:
6 oysters on the half shell
1 Tsp of BBQ Oyster Butter on each oyster
Pinch of Parmesan Cheese on each oyster
6 Slices Vienna Bread
Sprinkle Chopped Parsley on each oyster
BBQ Oyster Butter Recipe
Ingredients:
Unsalted butter
Green onion
Crushed red pepper
Dried thyme
Dried oregano
Lemon juice
Worcestershire sauce
Seafood seasoning
White wine
Directions
1. Add a dollop of oyster butter to each shucked oyster. Sprinkle each one with Parmesan cheese
2. Place oysters on the hot part of the grill and cover with a lid.
3. Grill oysters until fully cooked and cheese is golden brown.
4. Arrange 6 slices of bread on the platter and drizzle a small amount of oyster butter over each slice
5. Place one oyster on each slice of bread and finish with chopped parsley