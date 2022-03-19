x
Recipe for Red Rabbit's linguine and white clams

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of Lent, Red Rabbit joined KARE 11 Saturday to show how to cook their linguine and white clams recipe.

Linguine and white clams:

Ingredients:

  • Littleneck clams 6 Each
  • Garlic oil 1.5 Oz
  • Salt 1/2 Tsp
  • Clam juice 2 Oz
  • Lobster stock 1 Oz
  • Chili flake ¼ Tsp
  • Chopped clams 1 Oz
  • Linguine 6 Oz
  • Lemon juice 1 Oz
  • White wine 1 Oz
  • Butter 2 Oz
  • Parsley, chopped 1 Pinch
  • Parmesan cheese, grated 1 Tbl

Instructions:

  1. Put 1.5 oz of garlic oil in hot saute pan, no garlic
  2. Add 5 clams and cover the pan until they start to open
  3. Add a few slices of garlic from garlic oil
  4. Add chopped clams, salt, chili flake and continue to saute
  5. Add 1 oz of white wine and cook until wine is not boozy
  6. Add 2 oz of clam juice, 1 oz of lobster stock and ½ oz of lemon juice and cook for 2 minutes
  7. Drop pasta in the pasta water and cook for 20 seconds, add to saute pan
  8. Add 2 oz of butter and a pinch of parsley to saute pan and stir until butter is worked into the stock
  9. Place pasta in the center of anfora bowl, neatly arrange 5 clams around the pasta with one on top
  10. Taste for salt, adjust if necessary
  11. Garnish with grated parm and chopped parsley
  12. Flake salt, grilled lemon, pasta spoon, serve with a small black dish for shells.

