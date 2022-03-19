Recipe for Red Rabbit's linguine and white clams

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of Lent, Red Rabbit joined KARE 11 Saturday to show how to cook their linguine and white clams recipe.
Linguine and white clams:
Ingredients:
- Littleneck clams 6 Each
- Garlic oil 1.5 Oz
- Salt 1/2 Tsp
- Clam juice 2 Oz
- Lobster stock 1 Oz
- Chili flake ¼ Tsp
- Chopped clams 1 Oz
- Linguine 6 Oz
- Lemon juice 1 Oz
- White wine 1 Oz
- Butter 2 Oz
- Parsley, chopped 1 Pinch
- Parmesan cheese, grated 1 Tbl
Instructions:
- Put 1.5 oz of garlic oil in hot saute pan, no garlic
- Add 5 clams and cover the pan until they start to open
- Add a few slices of garlic from garlic oil
- Add chopped clams, salt, chili flake and continue to saute
- Add 1 oz of white wine and cook until wine is not boozy
- Add 2 oz of clam juice, 1 oz of lobster stock and ½ oz of lemon juice and cook for 2 minutes
- Drop pasta in the pasta water and cook for 20 seconds, add to saute pan
- Add 2 oz of butter and a pinch of parsley to saute pan and stir until butter is worked into the stock
- Place pasta in the center of anfora bowl, neatly arrange 5 clams around the pasta with one on top
- Taste for salt, adjust if necessary
- Garnish with grated parm and chopped parsley
- Flake salt, grilled lemon, pasta spoon, serve with a small black dish for shells.
Get more recipes:
Watch the latest recipes featured on KARE 11 News in our YouTube playlist: