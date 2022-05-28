Recipe for Shrimp Linguini from new restaurant in downtown Minneapolis

EaTo is a modern Italian-inspired restaurant/bar that’s neighborhood centric that offers more than food.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — If you like Italian food, there's a new neighborhood spot in downtown Minneapolis.

EaTo has food, a bottle shop, and a gift market.

The restaurant also has takeout and a patio for outdoor dining.

Chef Joan Mendez-Alvarez and Director of Operations Timmy McKenna joined KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about the new business and share a recipe.

Shrimp Linguini

8 oz linguini noodles

1 lb shrimp/peeled

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 garlic gloves-minced

1/2 cup dry white wine

3/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/3 cup fresh chopped parsley

1/8 tsp shallot

1/8 crushed red peeper

1 lemon-squeezed

Step 1: Pour 2 tbsp of the olive oil in a sauté pan on medium low heat and let heat up for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, season shrimp and put on grill to cook.

Step 2: Once oil is heated, add shallots, garlic, and chilli flakes. Cook 1 minute until garlic becomes fragrant.

Step 3: Add your white wine, season with salt, pepper and lemon juice and let reduce by half. This should take at least 5-7 minutes.

Step 4: Cook your linguine pasta in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Once done set aside.

Step 5: Once the wine has reduced, remove from heat. Add butter and stir to emulsify together. Add linguine pasta and cooked shrimp, garnish with Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley. Serve.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: