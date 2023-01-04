RECIPE: How to make a Friday fish fry at home

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It’s the Lenten season and that means Friday night fish fries are popular all over the metro.
But going out to your favorite fish fry isn’t always doable.
For some at-home chefs, preparing a fish fry can seem like a daunting task.
Chef Marques Miller from Red River Kitchen at Braemar Golf Course in Edina joined KARE 11 Saturday to show us how it's done.
RECIPE: Home fish fry
Cut down fish to 1-inch-wide pieces.
Mix 1 1/2 cups flour, 1/2 cup starch and 2 tablespoons of cajun seasoning with 2 cups (about) of beer.
The batter should be the consistency of a thick gravy.
Heat oil to 325 degrees.
Batter fish pieces, and using tongs slowly place battered fish, one at a time into the hot oil, hold them afloat for a few seconds, so the batter starts to crisp, and they won't stick to each other.
Cook for about 3 minutes, or until batter turns golden brown and is crunchy.
Lay out on a paper towel to absorb some of the excess oil, and season with salt and pepper and enjoy!
