This fun recipe takes movie night popcorn to a whole new level.

People may not be going to the theaters as much during the pandemic, but movie night at home can still be fun! Try putting a creative spin on a classic: popcorn.

Lindsay Guentzel is sharing this recipe for caramel bacon popcorn made with stovetop popcorn and homemade caramel sauce.

Ingredients:

8 oz. bacon

1 cup sweet cream salted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp cream of tartar

1/3 cup popcorn kernels (cooked via stovetop method) or 3 packages of microwavable popcorn

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200°.

In large skillet over medium heat, start by cooking the bacon.

Cook until crispy, flipping slices in between.

While bacon is cooking, prepare popcorn. If using microwave popcorn, prepare bags separately and once popped, open bags and gently pour popcorn into a roasting pan. *Note: Shake the bags before opening to encourage the leftover kernels to fall to the bottom, then pour slowly to avoid dumping them all into roasting rack.

Once bacon is crispy, use fork or tongs to remove slices from pan. Use a clean kitchen towel (or paper towel) to absorb the extra fat. Chop bacon into fine pieces and set aside.

Add butter to bacon fat and melt. Once melted, add brown sugar and stir until combined. *Note: Do not use any metal utensils during the caramelization process.

Keeping the heat on medium, allow the bacon fat, butter and sugar to cook for several minutes. You’ll start to see all of the ingredients rolling into one another, starting in the middle and working out towards the edge of the skillet. During this time, do not stir or touch the sugar.

Once the caramel has reached the outer edge, add the vanilla extract. Using a non-metal utensil, stir the mixture gently.

Finally, add the baking soda and cream of tartar. Mix well.

*Note: The entire process of making the caramel sauce should only take about 5 minutes. Pay close attention to how your sugar is responding in the pan to avoid burning.

The sauce is now ready to be poured over the popcorn.

*Note: It helps to have an extra set of hands during the step because the caramel sauce sets very quickly. Having someone there to stir the popcorn while you pour is extremely helpful.

Slowly pour the caramel sauce over the popcorn in the roasting rack, stirring the popcorn quickly to help get an even coat of caramel.

If you are happy with the coating of caramel sauce, add the crispy bacon bits and stir well.

If you are not happy with the coating of caramel sauce, slide the roasting pan into warm oven for a few minutes. The heat will re-melt the caramel sauce. Pull out the pan occasionally and using a non-metal utensil, stir until you are happy with the coating. Repeat until you are happy with the results. Then add crispy bacon bits and stir. Allow to set before serving.