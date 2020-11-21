Enjoy this recipe for a unique Thanksgiving side dish.

Thanksgiving is typically filled with traditional favorites like turkey and potatoes. This year, try switching it up with a harvest thyme salad.

Rachel Perron, culinary director at Kowalski's Markets, describes the dish as a cold, textural salad to balance out all of the soft, warm dishes typically seen at Thanksgiving.

Harvest Thyme Salad

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz. broccoli coleslaw mix

broccoli coleslaw mix 2 peeled, cooked beets cut into matchsticks

peeled, cooked beets cut into matchsticks 1 cup roasted and salted pepitas

roasted and salted pepitas 1 cup dried currants

dried currants 1 cup dried cranberries

dried cranberries ½ cup chopped dried mango or apricots

chopped dried mango or apricots 8 oz. Salad Girl Organic Dairy-Free Sweet & Sassy Dressing

Salad Girl Organic Dairy-Free Sweet & Sassy Dressing 1 ½ tsp. fresh thyme leaves

In a large mixing bowl, combine slaw mix, beets and most of the pepitas and dried fruits, reserving a small bit for garnish; toss. Drizzle salad with most of the dressing; toss to coat. Add additional dressing to taste. Garnish salad with thyme, reserved pepitas and dried fruits.