Try this delicious recipe featuring heart-healthy walnuts.

When you’re looking for a little something, dietitians love walnuts. February is American Heart Month, which makes it a perfect time to do something nice for your heart, like eating some walnuts!

And it’s not only your heart—these little nuts are also good for your brain and your gut.

One ounce of nutrient-dense walnuts provides a powerhouse of important things for optimum health—a simple, tasty and convenient way to deliver fiber, protein, magnesium and good fats.

Amy Petersen, supermarket registered dietician at Coborn's, suggests keeping a little bowl of walnuts out on the counter to address the snack cravings of everyone in the family. Walk by, grab a couple of walnuts!

Amy also shared some delicious recipes to get more walnuts into your life, like these Herb and Walnut Stuffed Peppers:

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 Servings

Serving Size: 4 Pepper Halves

Ingredients

1 Cup 2% Milkfat Cottage Cheese

1/2 Cup Chopped California Walnuts

2 Tbsp. Italian Seasoning

1/8 tsp. Salt

8 Mini Sweet Peppers, sliced in half lengthwise

Instructions

Combine cottage cheese, walnuts, dried herbs, and salt in a bowl. Fill each pepper with cottage cheese mixture. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the fridge until ready to eat. These are best enjoyed with 24 hours of preparation.