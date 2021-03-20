Asparagus is one of the first plants that greets us in the springtime. Enjoy some tasty recipes from Lunds & Byerlys featuring the vegetable.

Celebrate the official start of spring (March 20) with a delicious recipe featuring seasonal asparagus.

Asparagus is a versatile vegetable. It can be grilled or roasted, tossed into salads or baked into quiches.

Lunds & Byerlys White Bear Lake "Food-E" Expert Ken Grogg has an easy, versatile recipe for a Cheesy Asparagus Tart that combines a few simple ingredients to create a delightfully flaky, cheesy tart.

Grogg keeps it simple and uses frozen puff pastry dough as the base, which makes it not only easy to prepare, but also delightfully flaky and buttery.

He also uses Gruyere – a nutty, mild Swiss cheese – to tie the dish together. Gruyere is a great melting cheese, which makes it perfect to nestle the asparagus right into.

The springtime dish is perfect for Easter brunch, served as an appetizer or paired with greens for a simple supper.

INGREDIENTS:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

10-12 asparagus spears

1-2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 400 F.

Meanwhile, bring a sheet of puff pastry to room temperature. Gently unfold or roll out the dough, and using a sharp knife, score it about 1 inch from the edge, making a rectangle all the way around. This will be the “crust” once the pastry bakes.

Inside the rectangle, pierce the dough every ½ inch or so to prevent bubbles.

Bake the dough at 400 F for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle the baked pastry with 1-2 cups of shredded Gruyere.

Lay full asparagus spears on top of the cheese and brush with olive oil.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Bake at 400 F for 20 minutes and serve.