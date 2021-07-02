RECIPE: Korean short ribs

Karl Benson from Cooks of Crocus Hill shared this delicious meal idea for the grill.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — We're celebrating summer on the grill with a combination of salty, sweet and delicious thanks to this recipe for Korean-style Short Ribs from Karl Benson at Cooks of Crocus Hill.

"With this recipe, Korean refers to the both the ingredients and the cut of the beef," Benson said. "Ginger, sesame, gochujang – pepper paste and Asian pear form the basis of the flavor. Ribs cut across the bone, rather than between the bones, define the style."

Benson says you'll want to allow at least four to six hours to give the Asian pear enough time to work its tenderizing magic, or consider marinating overnight.

Ingredients

2-3 pounds beef short ribs, cut in 1/2-inch slices across the bones (flanken-style)

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup rice wine

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne or gochujang – Korean pepper paste

1 medium onion, peeled and quartered

8 garlic cloves, peeled

1 small Asian pear, peeled, cored and quartered (or use an ordinary pear or tart apple)

1 1-inch chunk of ginger, peeled

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

To Prepare

Quick rinse short ribs in cold water, pat dry and place in a wide shallow bowl. In another bowl, mix together soy sauce, brown sugar, rice wine, sesame oil, black pepper and cayenne.

Put onion, garlic, pear and ginger in the work bowl of a food processor. Grind ingredients to a smooth purée, then add to soy sauce mixture. Add sesame seeds. Thin with ¼ cup water. Reserve ½ cup of marinade.

Place ribs in a 1 gallon plastic bag. Pour remaining marinade over short ribs and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4-6 hours, best overnight. Bring to room temperature, drain and discard marinade.

Serve with crisp lettuce leaves and a little extra sauce.