RECIPE: Macy's Almond Crusted Walleye

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Macy's is well known as a department store, but it's now expanding its restaurant portfolio in the Twin Cities, with The Social Kitchen & Libations at Macy's Ridgedale in Minnetonka.

"The Social Kitchen & Libations offers a menu that pays tribute to Macy's rich history in food service, spanning over 115 years," Macy's officials said in a news release. "Guests can enjoy signature dishes such as the famous large popovers, classic chicken pot pie, and refreshing Mandarin salad, which have been beloved by generations of customers in the Twin Cities area."

Executive chef Brad Saylor stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate the eatery's recipe for Almond Crusted Walleye.

Almond Crusted Walleye

INGREDIENTS

1 lb. walleye fillet (4-6 ounces each)

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 c. flour

4 fl. oz. egg wash

8 oz. almond breading (below)

2 tbsp. olive oil

For the almond breading:

1/2 c. almonds, sliced raw

2 c. Japanese bread crumbs

DIRECTIONS:

To prepare breading, place the almond and breadcrumbs in a food processor and pulse to combine. Transfer to a shallow bowl. Pour the flour onto a plate. Whisk 1 egg with 2 tablespoons of water together in a separate shallow bowl. Liberally season the walleye on both sides with salt and pepper. Dredge in the flour and shake off any excess. Dip in the egg wash, then coat on all sides with the almond breading. Place a large, nonstick sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the walleye and cook, turning once, for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until golden brown on the outside and no longer pink on the inside. Serve immediately, accompanied by your choice of sides.

