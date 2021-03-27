MCK was created in March 2020 and provides free meals to everyone experiencing the COVID-19 hunger surge.

Today, one in nine Minnesotans, including one in six Minnesota kids, face hunger. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated that.

Minnesota Central Kitchen was created in March of 2020 to address immediate hunger, food service employment, and food rescue needs brought on by the pandemic.

MCK is led by Second Harvest Heartland, along with founding partners Chowgirls Catering, Loaves & Fishes and other restaurants and food service providers across the state.

Together they have served more than 1.3 million meals to the community.

Create Catering is one business that got involved with MCK in order to make food for those who need it and keep employees working after covid hit.

Chef Philip Dorwart is an MCK partner chef with Create Catering. He shared that for MCK's one-year anniversary, they're is asking everyone to "Pitch In For the Kitchen," by donating whatever they can so our neighbors get fed and food service workers stay employed.

Donations are being accepted now and the efforts will culminate during an online fundraising event on March 31. MCK has a goal of raising $250,000 to ensure prepared meals are a permanent part of hunger relief.

More details can be found here. If you're in need of a meal, visit 2harvest.org/mck-meal-site to find one near you.

Create Catering & The Dining Studio also shared this recipe for MCK Roasted Turkey Breast:

3 lb turkey breast raw

3 Tbls butter softened

2 lemons

2 Tbls salt

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Pepper to season

Cut lemons and juice into a bowl large enough to fit the turkey breast. Add, salt, butter, thyme and black pepper, work together to make a loose paste. Rub the turkey breast in the bowl with the lemon salt paste, work in vigorously and let sit refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Preheat the oven to 325 convection if you have it. Place the breast, skin side up, on a roasting pan and roast until the internal temperature reaches 155 degrees, remove from the oven and let rest for 10-12 minutes, slice and serve with potato puree, vegetables.

Pan Gravy