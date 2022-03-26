Cooking up some chili with Moroccan flare! We're getting a taste of the upcoming Midtown Global Market's Chili Cook-Off.

MINNEAPOLIS — Who doesn't love a good bowl of chili? How about 11 bowls?

The Midtown Global Market is holding its 16th Annual Global Chili Cook-Off next Saturday, with each chef adding their own unique cultural flare.

Raja Samlali, co-owner/chef of Moroccan Flavors, joins KARE 11 Saturday to share this tasty recipe.

Moroccan Flavors' Harira Chili

Ingredients

1 kg of tomato (2 pounds)

200g of onion (.5 pound)

100g of parsley (.2 pound)

150g celery (.3 pound)

100g of lentils

200g of chickpeas (.5 pound)

250g of beef cut in small pieces (.5 pound)

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon saffron

1 tablespoon

4 tablespoon olive oil

1 gallon of water

"And you leave everything cooked."

100g flour at the end (1/2 cup)

Directions:

You start with olive oil and onion and beef together 5 min

After that you add everything else together for another 5 min

Then put the water in and leave it until cooked

We mix flour and cold water after that put it in and leave it until the flour is cooked

Eleven Midtown Global Market chefs will create their own take on comfort food to compete for the title of Best Chili of 2022.

A donation of $20 is requested for a full set of 11 chili samples. Proceeds will benefit charity partner Friends of Global Market. Friends of Global Market’s mission is to support the Midtown Global Market as a vital community resource that supports small business, cultural diversity and free/low-cost programming.

There will be a limit of 150 chili sampling sets produced, so reservations are recommended.

Chili sets will be available for pick-up on Saturday, March 26, 2022, between 12 and 2 p.m. Guests are welcome to stay, enjoy, and vote for their favorite chili at the Market. The top three winners will be announced on the Market’s social media.

WHO: Participating Market restaurants will include:

Andy’s Garage

Arepa Bar

Eastlake Craft Brewery

Grass Roots Gourmet

Indigenous Food Lab

Manny’s Tortas

Moroccan Flavors

Sabbai Cuisine

Salsa a la Salsa

Soul to Soul Smokehouse

The Kitchen by Baked Brands

WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Midtown Global Market

920 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis

HOW: A $20 donation is requested for Friends of the Global Market.

Reservations/tickets recommended in advance. Limited tickets will be available on-site.

