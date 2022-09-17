RECIPE: Mushroom crostini from Kowalski's

x
When you hear the words Minnesota grown you might be thinking of apples or wild rice... but today we are talking locally grown mushrooms and herbs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron joins KARE 11 News Saturday to celebrate all things Minnesota grown.

She’s sharing a recipe for a seasonally spectacular flatbread featuring certified organic Minnesota grown mushrooms and herbs.

MUSHROOM CROSTINI

1 Kowalski's french baguette, sliced ¾" thick on the diagonal (about 24 slices)

Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed

12 oz. fresh mushrooms (any variety or blend), roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste

3/4 cups Kowalski's Garden Vegetable Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, at room temperature

3/4 cups freshly grated Kowalski's Signature Parmesan Cheese

2 tbsp. fresh Italian parsley, chopped before measuring, divided

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350°.
  2. Brush one side of each baguette slice with oil; arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet, oiled side up.
  3. Bake in preheated oven for 5 min; turn and continue baking for an additional 2 min.
  4. Remove crostini from oven; set aside.
  5. In an extra-large skillet over medium-high heat, heat enough oil to lightly coat pan.
  6. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring frequently, until tender and getting dark on the edges.
  7. Add garlic; cook and stir for 2 min.
  8. Remove mushroom mixture from heat; season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool for 10 min.
  9. In a small mixing bowl, mix cream cheese with Parmesan; stir in ½ the parsley and set aside.
  10. Spread cheese mixture on oiled side of crostini; spoon mushroom mixture on top.
  11. Garnish with remaining parsley; serve immediately.

